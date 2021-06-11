Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Target worth $46,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $231.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

