Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,739 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.
In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
