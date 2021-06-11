Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,739 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

