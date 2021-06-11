Sei Investments Co. Sells 100,006 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $64,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $134.54 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

