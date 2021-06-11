Sei Investments Co. Sells 102,005 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of AON worth $42,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

