Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,853 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $61,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $320.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

