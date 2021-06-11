Sei Investments Co. Sells 168,715 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,715 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $58,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

