Sei Investments Co. Sells 323,161 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,161 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Duke Realty worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

