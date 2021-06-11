Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,094 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

