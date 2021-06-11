Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,387 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Ball worth $43,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 8.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

