Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,955 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.