Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.60% of Americold Realty Trust worth $58,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

COLD opened at $39.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -789.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

