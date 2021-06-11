Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.41. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 19,863 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

