Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VPTOF remained flat at $$2.35 on Friday. Senex Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Senex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

