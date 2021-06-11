Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan Sells 9,451 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 535,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

