Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Sentivate has a market cap of $34.10 million and approximately $180,961.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.