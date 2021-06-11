Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Sharp shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2,214 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHCAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

