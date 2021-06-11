Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 4,392 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,008. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

