Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.40. Shawcor shares last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 418,109 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$448.77 million and a P/E ratio of -30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.