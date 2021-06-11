Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $373,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,815.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NNI traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $77.67. 139,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 114,077 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

