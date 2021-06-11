Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.76 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.