Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides pharmaceutical and medical grade products, including dextrose monohydrate, dextrose anhydrous, dextrin, and pharmaceutical grade cornstarch; and rough glucose, dextrose monohydrate oral, and food and beverage grade cornstarch for the food and beverage, and processing industries.

