Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00009787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $837,202.00 and approximately $1.58 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

