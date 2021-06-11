Shield Protocol Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $743,379.39 and $1.54 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

