Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,107. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09. Shimano has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

