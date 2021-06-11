Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMNNY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,107. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09. Shimano has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.88.
Shimano Company Profile
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.