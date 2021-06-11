Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS SRGHY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

