Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

