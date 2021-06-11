Short Interest in 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Drops By 81.3%

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,009,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CATV remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,946,941. 4Cable TV International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

Get 4Cable TV International alerts:

4Cable TV International Company Profile

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.