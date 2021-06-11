Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 1,400.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

VLVLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.39. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

