Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 84.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

