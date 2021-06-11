Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Grows By 626.5%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 626.5% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,937. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.