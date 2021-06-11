Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Drops By 94.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,605. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

