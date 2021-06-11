Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Drops By 92.9%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

