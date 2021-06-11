Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Increases By 594.1%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 594.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 33,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

