Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Increases By 516.0%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 516.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,076,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 174,228,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,038,031. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd., a diversified company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as HPIL Holding and changed its name to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. in May 2021. Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.