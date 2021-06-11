Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Declines By 83.5%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 13th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Datasea by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 68,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,520. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

