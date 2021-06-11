Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Declines By 86.7%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $$18.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

