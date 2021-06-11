Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Decreases By 93.4%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFGSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eiffage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

