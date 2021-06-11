Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Declines By 82.8%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,260. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

