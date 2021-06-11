Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 83.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPOKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,681. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

