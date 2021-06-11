Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 92.0%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Euronext stock remained flat at $$108.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Euronext has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $122.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.16.

Several analysts recently commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

