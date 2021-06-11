Short Interest in Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Drops By 98.8%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURMF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EURMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,564. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

