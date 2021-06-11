Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Expands By 700.0%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
About EuroSite Power
