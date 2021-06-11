Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Expands By 700.0%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

