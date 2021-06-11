Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 84.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LEGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $43.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period.

