Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 85.5%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the May 13th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 127,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

