Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 507.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.