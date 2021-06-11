Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Increases By 482.4%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000.

Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.