Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Drops By 91.8%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.