Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Grows By 516.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 214,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,541. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

