Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Grows By 516.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 214,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,541. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
