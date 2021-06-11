Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Drops By 92.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GWLLY stock remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

