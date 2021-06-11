Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Drops By 96.6%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guangdong Investment stock remained flat at $$72.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.